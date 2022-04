LEADERSHIP CHANGES COMING TO 185TH AND IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD

THERE’S A CHANGE IN COMMAND COMING TO SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD REFUELING WING.

WING COMMANDER COLONEL MARK MUCKEY HAS BEEN SELECTED AS THE NEWEST DEPUTY ADJUTANT GENERAL FOR AIR OF THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD:

COLONEL MUCKEY WILL REPLACE GENERAL SHAWN FORD WHO IS RETIRING FROM HIS POST AT THE IOWA JOINT FORCES HEADQUARTERS IN DES MOINES.

ANOTHER FAMILIAR NAME, GENERAL LARRY CHRISTENSEN, WHO PRECEEDED MUCKEY AS THE 185TH’S COMMANDER, IS ALSO RETIRING FROM THE GUARD.

MUCKEY SAYS ANOTHER FORMER 185TH OFFICER IS COMING BACK TO IOWA TO TAKE OVER HIS SPOT:

COLONEL MUCKEY’S REPLACEMENT IS ALSO A FAMILIAR NAME:

