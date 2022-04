CHARGES FILED AGAINST SUSPECT IN BURGLARY & PURSUIT (Update)

BOND HAS BEEN SET AT $31,000 FOR A COLORADO WOMAN WHO IS A SUSPECT IN THE BURGLARY OF SIOUX CITY FORD EARLY WEDNESDAY.

35-YEAR-OLD AMY CRUZ IS CHARGED WITH WITH 3RD DEGREE BURGLARY, TWO COUNTS OF 1ST DEGREE THEFT, TWO COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, ELUDING AND FAILURE TO AFFIX A DRUG TAX STAMP.

COURT DOCUMENTS ALLEGE THAT CRUZ AND A MALE ACCOMPLICE IDENTIFIED AS ESEQUIEL GOMEZ, COMMITTED A BURGLARY AT SIOUX CITY FORD AND STOLE SEVERAL POWER TOOLS AND A 2021 FORD F-350 TRUCK THAT WAS INSIDE A SECURED GARAGE BAY.

THE SUSPECTS WERE APPREHENDED WHEN THE STOLEN TRUCK SHE WAS A PASSENGER IN CRASHED IN LE MARS FOLLOWING A PURSUIT BY AUTHORITIES.

APPROXIMATELY 150 POUNDS OF WHAT APPEARS TO BE MARIJUANA AND A POUND OF METHAMPHETAMINE WERE ALSO LOCATED IN THE VEHICLE.

GOMEZ REMAINS HOSPITALIZED AT MERCYONE WITH INJURIES SUSTAINED IN THE CRASH. . THE TRUCK WAS DAMAGED BEYOND REPAIR AND IS ESTIMATED TO BE A LOSS IN EXCESS OF $40,000.

UPDATED 2:24 P.M. 4/28/22

