ABE STAGE ACTS ANNOUNCED FOR SATURDAY IN THE PARK

MORE ACTS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR THE 2022 SATURDAY IN THE PARK LINEUP AT GRANDVIEW PARK.

RAPPER FETTY WAP OF NEW JERSEY AND BLACK PISTOL FIRE, A ROCK GROUP FROM CANADA, WERE ANNOUNCED THURSDAY MORNING AS THE HEADLINERS FOR THE ABE STAGE AT THE JULY 2ND FREE OUTDOOR CONCERT.

THEY JOIN THE GRAMMY AWARD WINNING AVETT BROTHERS AND LEGENDARY BLUES GUITARIST BUDDY GUY WHO WILL HEADLINE THE BANDSHELL STAGE AT THE PARK.

CONCERT PROMOTER DAVE BERNSTEIN SAYS AS MORE ACTS RETURN TO TOURING, THE COMPETITION TO BOOK THEM HAS INCREASED THANKS TO FEDERAL STIMULUS MONEY AVAILABLE TO VARIOUS FESTIVALS AND VENUES:

MULTI PLATINUM ARTIST ELLE KING, INDIE POP ARTIST DAISY THE GREAT, AND FOLK ROCK GROUP DOC ROBINSON WILL ALSO PERFORM ON THE MAIN STAGE.

THE FESTIVAL WILL RETURN TO ONE DAY FROM NOON UNTIL 10:30PM, AFTER LAST YEAR’S TWO DAY AFFAIR.