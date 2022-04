STOLEN TRUCK PURSUIT ENDS WITH CRASH & ARREST

ONE SUSPECT IS IN THE HOSPITAL, ANOTHER IS IN JAIL FOLLOWING A PURSUIT THAT STARTED IN SIOUX CITY AND ENDED WITH A COLLISION IN LE MARS EARLY THIS MORNING.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY IT STARTED WITH A BURGLARY IN PROGRESS AT SIOUX CITY FORD ON SINGING HILLS BLVD AROUND 3:20 A.M.

THE SUSPECTS FLED THE SCENE IN A BOX TRUCK RENTED FROM ANOTHER STATE AND A PICKUP TRUCK THEY STOLE FROM THE DEALERSHIP.

WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES PICKED UP THE PURSUIT ON HIGHWAY 75 NORTH AND THE FLEEING VEHICLES ENTERED PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

THE BOX TRUCK WAS ABANDONED AND THE PURSUIT ENDED IN LE MARS WHEN THE STOLEN TRUCK STRUCK ANOTHER VEHICLE IN TRAFFIC.

THE ADULT-MALE DRIVER OF THE STOLEN TRUCK WAS TAKEN TO MERCYONE IN SIOUX CITY WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.

THE SECOND SUSPECT, 35-YEAR-OLD AMY CRUZ OF COLORADO IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON A WARRANT OUT OF THAT STATE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE BURGLARY AND ADDITIONAL CRIMES THE TWO MAY HAVE COMMITTED.

Photo copyright KSCJ Radio News