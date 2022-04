SOUTH SIOUX RV BUSINESS OWNERS ARRESTED & CHARGED

THE OWNERS OF FREMONT RV OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAVE BEEN ARRESTED AND ARE FACING SEVERAL CHARGES RELATED TO THEIR BUSINESS.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE ARRESTED DOUGLAS AND SHARA BRAS, OWNERS AND OPERATORS OF FREMONT RV ON TUESDAY.

THE COUPLE ARE CHARGED WITH 5 FELONY COUNTS OF THEFT BY DECEPTION AND 5 MISDEMEANOR COUNTS OF FAILURE TO DELIVER A TITLE ON A SALE.

THE CHARGES STEM FROM AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION BY SOUTH SIOUX POLICE ON ALLEGATIONS OF FRAUD FROM CONSUMERS BY THE COUPLE.

ANYONE WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON THE INVESTIGATION IS ASKED TO CONTACT SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE AT 402-494-7555.

photos by South Sioux Police/Dakota County Jail