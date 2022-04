ERNST WANTS ANSWERS ON APPEAL OF MASK MANDATE RULING

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST OF IOWA IS CALLING ON THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO WITHDRAW THEIR APPEAL OF THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT’S DECISION STRIKING DOWN THE FEDERAL MASK MANDATE.

ERNST SENT A LETTER TO THE ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYING THE ATTEMPT TO CONTINUE THE MANDATE TAKES THE DECISION OUT OF THE HANDS OF INDIVIDUALS AND CREATES UNCERTAINTY FOR TRAVELERS, AS WELL AS BUSINESSES AND ENTITIES TASKED WITH ENFORCING THE UNPOPULAR MANDATE;

THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS SAID TO FOLLOW THE SCIENCE, BUT THERE’S NOT AGREEMENT AMONG THE SCIENTISTS ON MASKS OR OTHER PANDEMIC ISSUES:

ERNST SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS SHOWING HYPOCRISY IN TRYING TO ELIMINATE TITLE 42 RESTRICTIONS TO ALLOW ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS INTO THE COUNTRY WHO HAVE UNKNOWN MEDICAL ISSUES AND NO MASKS:

ERNST SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S CHIEF ADVOCATE OF MASK WEARING PROTOCOLS, DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, HAS NOT BEEN PUBLICLY SPEAKING MUCH LATELY, AFTER ALMOST DAILY UPDATES PREVIOUSLY:

FAUCI DID SAY THIS WEEK THAT THE UNITED STATES IS FINALLY OUT OF THE PANDEMIC PHASE.

ERNST HAS ASKED THAT WRITTEN RESPONSES TO HER MASK CONCERNS BE SUBMITTED TO CONGRESS WITHIN 30 DAYS: