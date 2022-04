AVETT BROTHERS & BUDDY GUY TO RETURN TO SATURDAY IN THE PARK

THE 2022 SATURDAY IN THE PARK MAIN STAGE HEADLINERS ARE SOME FAMILIAR NAMES TO SIOUX CITY MUSIC FANS.

THREE TIME GRAMMY AWARD WINNERS THE AVETT BROTHERS WILL CLOSE THIS YEAR’S FESTIVAL, WHICH WILL BE HELD ON JULY 2ND, IN GRANDVIEW PARK,

BUDDY GUY WILL RETURN TO PERFORM IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO THEM FOR THE 32ND INSTALLMENT OF THE FESTIVAL.

MULTI PLATINUM ARTIST ELLE KING, INDIE POP ARTIST DAISY THE GREAT, AND FOLK ROCK GROUP DOC ROBINSON WILL ALSO PERFORM ON THE MAIN STAGE WITH ADDITIONAL MAIN STAGE AND ABE STAGE PERFORMERS TO BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE.

THE FESTIVAL WILL AGAIN BE FREE TO THE PUBLIC AND RETURN TO ONE DAY FROM NOON UNTIL 10:30PM, AFTER LAST YEAR’S TWO DAY AFFAIR.

THE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO SPONSORED EVENT WILL AGAIN FEATURE THE RETURN OF ARTS ALLEY, A KIDS ZONE , AND GREAT FOOD.

THE FESTIVAL WRAPS UP WITH A FIREWORKS FINALE FOLLOWING THE AVETT BROTHERS PERFORMANCE.