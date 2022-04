WOMEN AWARE TO HOST “MAD HATTER TEA PARTY” EVENT

THE WORLD OF ALICE IN WONDERLAND IS THE SETTING FOR AN EVENT AT THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY THEATER SATURDAY TO BENEFIT WOMEN AWARE.

SPOKESPERSON GRETCHEN GONDEK SAYS A MAD HATTER’S TEA PARTY AND LUNCHEON WILL TAKE PLACE, AND YOU ARE ENCOURAGED TO COME IN COSTUME:

THE IDEA IS TO HAVE FUN AND ALL THE PROCEEDS GO TOWARDS FUNDING SIOUX CITY’S WOMEN AWARE PROGRAMS:

GONDEK SAYS LEWIS CARROLL’S STORY IS TIMELESS AND APPEALS TO CHILDREN AND ADULTS:

THE LUNCHEON WILL BE CATERED BY AGGIES AND RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED FOR THOSE ATTENDING.

TICKETS MAY BE PURCHASED BY CALLING THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY THEATER AT 233-2788.