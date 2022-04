IOWA LEGISLATURE PASSES E-15 MEASURE

THE IOWA LEGISLATURE HAS APPROVED A BILL THAT IS ESTIMATED TO REQUIRE THAT THE MAJORITY OF IOWA GAS STATIONS SELL GASOLINE WITH A 15 PERCENT ETHANOL BLEND.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS WAS SPEAKING WITH REPORTERS IN WEST DES MOINES WHEN SHE LEARNED THE BILL HAD PASSED THE SENATE THIS (TUESDAY) MORNING.

THE GOVERNOR INITIALLY PROPOSED AN IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS STANDARD LAST YEAR. AN ADJUSTED PLAN PASSED PASSED THE HOUSE THIS FEBRUARY.

THIS WEEK, SENATORS MADE CHANGES THAT ARE EXPECTED TO LET AN ESTIMATED 30 PERCENT OF SMALLER GAS STATIONS OPT OUT OF THE REQUIREMENT TO SELL E-15.

THE HOUSE APPROVED THE SENATE ADJUSTMENTS IN THE PLAN TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND SENT THE BILL TO THE GOVERNOR ON AN 81-TO-13 VOTE.

