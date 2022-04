IOWA GAS PRICES STABLE BUT STILL TRENDING HIGH

GASOLINE PRICES REMAIN ABOUT 20-CENTS A GALLON SHY OF THEIR ALL-TIME HIGH IN IOWA.

MEREDITH MITTS, SPOKESWOMAN FOR TRIPLE-A-IOWA, SAYS PRICES AT THE PUMP APPEAR TO HAVE STABILIZED.

THE STATEWIDE AVERAGE IS THREE-84 A GALLON AND MITTS DOUBTS PRICES WILL DROP DRAMATICALLY ANYTIME SOON.

THE START OF SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON IS STILL SEVERAL WEEKS AWAY BUT MITTS SAYS IT’S A SAFE BET PRICES WILL RISE AROUND THE BIG HOLIDAYS LIKE MEMORIAL DAY, THE FOURTH OF JULY AND LABOR DAY.

GIVEN THE CURRENT STATEWIDE AVERAGE OF THREE-84 A GALLON, THAT PRICE IS MORE THAN A DOLLAR HIGHER THAN IOWA’S AVERAGE A YEAR AGO OF TWO-78. IOWA’S HIGHEST-EVER AVERAGE OF FOUR-OH-TWO A GALLON WAS SET IN JULY OF 2008.