HEARTLAND COUNSELING BREAKS GROUND ON NEW FACILITY

HEARTLAND COUNSELING SERVICES HAS BROKEN GROUND AT THE SITE OF THEIR NEW FACILITY IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR JENNIFER JACKSON OF HEARTLAND SAYS THE NEW FACILITY IS AT AT 1201 ARBOR DRIVE:

HEARTLAND1 OC………ALMOST THERE. :06

HEARTLAND HAS BEEN PROVIDING MENTAL HEALTH AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE SERVICES TO THE COMMUNITY FOR 45 YEARS.

THEY ANTICIPATE ADDING ADDITIONAL STAFF MEMBERS SOON AT THE NEW LOCATION:

HEARTLAND2 OC…OUR BUILDING. :13

HEARTLAND HAS BEEN LEASING SPACE IN THEIR CURRENT SOUTH SIOUX LOCATION ON WEST 21ST STREET SINCE 1995, BUT THE SPACE IS NO LONGER LARGE ENOUGH.

THE NEW $5 MILLION DOLLAR BUILDING WILL DOUBLE THE TOTAL SQUARE FOOTAGE FROM 10,000 TO 20,000 SQUARE FEET

HEARTLAND3 OC….SERVICES HERE. :16

THE NEW FACILITY WILL ALSO ALLOW THE LIFE CENTER DAY REHAB FACILITY TO BE LOCATED WITHIN THE SAME BUILDING, AND HAVE ROOMS FOR FAMILY THERAPY, PARENT CHILD INTERACTIVE THERAPY AND ART THERAPY.

THEY HOPE TO HAVE THE NEW BUILDING COMPLETED BY EARLY NEXT YEAR.