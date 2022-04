EARLEYWINE NAMED INTERIM SIOUX CITY SCHOOL SUPT.

ROD EARLEYWINE HAS BEEN HIRED AS THE INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT OF THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL SAYS THE BOARD MET IN CLOSED SESSION BEFORE MONDAY NIGHT’S PUBLIC MEETING AND DECIDED TO OFFER THE CONTRACT TO EARLEYWINE, WHO IS STEPPING DOWN AS THE SGT. BLUFF LUTON SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT AT THE END OF THIS CURRENT SCHOOL YEAR:

PERLA ALARCON FLORY AND MONIQUE SCARLETT VOTED AGAINST EARLEYWINE WITH SCARLETT PREFERRING SOMEONE ALREADY IN THE DISTRICT.

THE BOARD VOTED 5-2 TO APPROVE EARLEYWINE AS THE INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT, WHO THE SPOKE TO THE BOARD AND THANKED THEM FOR THE OPPORTUNITY:

EARLEYWINE WILL TAKE OVER FROM CURRENT SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN, WHO IS LEAVING SIOUX CITY TO BECOME THE LINCOLN, NEBRASKA SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT.