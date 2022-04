WEEKEND AREA FIELD FIRE DAMAGE TO EXCEED $1 MILLION DOLLARS

THE TOTAL DAMAGE FROM A MULTITUDE OF GRASS AND FIELD FIRES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA THIS PAST WEEKEND IS STILL BEING CALCULATED.

SGT. BLUFF FIRE CHIEF ANTHONY GAUL SAYS HIS FIREFIGHTERS WORKED SEVERAL HOURS RESPONDING TO CALLS SATURDAY, AND EVERY AREA DEPARTMENT WAS BUSY:

FIRES OC………AVAILABLE. :08

GAUL SAYS THE BURN BAN IN WOODBURY COUNTY REMAINS IN EFFECT AND THE LOCAL AREA DAMAGE TOTAL FROM THE WEEKEND FIRES WILL BE OVER 7 FIGURES:

FIRES6 OC………BURN UP. :21

CHIEF GAUL SAYS THE STRONG WINDS OF UP TO 60 MILES AN HOUR AT TIMES CONTRIBUTED TO THE FIRES:

FIRES7 OC………NOT DO IT. :21

HE SAYS RESIDENTS NEED TO THINK TWICE BEFORE STARTING ANY KIND OF FIRE OUTDOORS WHEN CONDITIONS ARE AS WINDY AND DRY AS THEY HAVE BEEN:

FIRES8 OC…FOR THAT. :17

THE BURN BAN IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.