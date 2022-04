SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN WEEKEND STABBING

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AND OTHER COUNTS FOLLOWING A WEEKEND STABBING.

34-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH MCCAULEY IS ALSO CHARGED WITH GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND 3RD OFFENSE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

AUTHORITIES SAY A VICTIM WHO HAD BEEN STABBED WAS FOUND COVERED IN BLOOD SATURDAY NIGHT OUTSIDE OF A STORE AT 18TH AND PIERCE STREETS.

THE VICTIM LOST CONSCIOUSNESS UNTIL SUNDAY WHEN HE DESCRIBED AND NAMED HIS ALLEGED ATTACKER TO POLICE.

MCCAULEY WAS ARRESTED SUNDAY EVENING AS HE WAS WALKING AT 16TH AND DOUGLAS STREETS.

THE VICTIM STATED THAT MCCAULEY HAD STAYED WITH HIM FOR SEVERAL DAYS, BUT HE RECENTLY HAD KICKED THE DEFENDANT OUT OF HIS RESIDENCE.

MCCAULEY IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $150,000 BOND.