PENCE RALLIES G-O-P FAITHFUL ON IOWA CAMPAIGN SWING

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE RALLIED WITH IOWA G-O-P ACTIVISTS THIS WEEKEND, ENCOURAGING REPUBLICANS TO CONSIDER THE 2022 ELECTION AS PART OF THE MARCH TO ELECTING A REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT IN 2024.

PENCE HIGHLIGHTED THE RECORD OF THE TRUMP-PENCE ADMINISTRATION ON ISSUES LIKE TRADE AND IMMIGRATION AND DREW CHEERS FROM IOWA AUDIENCES WHEN MENTIONING THE THREE JUSTICES TRUMP APPOINTED TO THE U.S. SUPREME COURT.

PENCE, WHO WAS BORN DURING DWIGHT EISENHOWER’S PRESIDENCY, SPOKE AT IOWA G-O-P DISTRICT CONVENTIONS IN CARROLL AND INDEPENDENCE, THEN ON SATURDAY NIGHT HE WAS THE HEADLINER FOR A STORY COUNTY G-O-P FUNDRAISER IN AMES — DELIVERING THE SAME CRITIQUES OF THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AT EACH STOP.

PENCE JOINS A LINE OF REPUBLICANS WHO’VE MADE TRIPS TO IOWA, SIGNALLING THEY MAY COMPETE FOR THE G-O-P’S 2024 PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION.

