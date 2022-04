NEBRASKA FIREFIGHTER DIES BATTLING WESTERN WILDFIRE

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AFTER WILDFIRES BROKE OUT IN SOUTH-CENTRAL NEBRASKA.

A STATEWIDE EMERGENCY WAS DECLARED AFTER AT LEAST 15 FIRES BROKE OUT IN MORE THAN A DOZEN COUNTIES BEGINNING LATE LAST WEEK.

RETIRED CAMBRIDGE VOLUNTEER FIRE CHIEF JOHN TRUMBLE DIED AFTER BEING OVERCOME BY SMOKE WHILE HELPING TO FIGHT THE ROAD 702 FIRE ON FRIDAY.

OFFICIALS SAY THAT 15 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN INJURED IN THE FIRES AND EVACUATION ORDERS WERE ISSUED FOR THREE COMMUNITIES.

THE PUBLIC IS ASKED TO CONTINUE TO AVOID THE ROAD 702 FIRE AREA AND TO USE CAUTION WHEN DRIVING IN AREAS WITH REDUCED VISIBILITY DUE TO SMOKE AND DUST.

AS OF SUNDAY AFTERNOON, THE FIRE AREA HAD REACHED 41,155 ACRES.

Photo by Nebraska State Patrol near Cambridge