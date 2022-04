HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS LEARN GRAIN BIN RESCUE & SAFETY PROCEDURES

HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE STUDENTS FROM THE METRO AREA GOT HANDS ON EXPERIENCE IN GRAIN BIN RESCUE TECHNIQUES AND FIRST AID TRAINING AT THE SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE TRAINING CENTER MONDAY.

SGT. BLUFF FIRE CHIEF ANTHONY GAUL WAS ONE OF THE INSTRUCTORS FOR THE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS WHO PUT THEIR RESCUE SKILLS TO THE TEST IN A REALISTIC GRAIN BIN ENTRAPMENT SITUATION:

INSTRUCTORS FROM THE NATIONAL EDUCATION CENTER FOR AGRICULTURAL SAFETY BROUGHT A TRAILER WITH A GRAIN BIN SIMULATOR THAT A STUDENT VOLUNTEER BECAME “TRAPPED” IN.

GAUL SAYS OTHER STUDENTS IN TURNOUT GEAR THEN HAD TO RESCUE THEIR CLASSMATE USING A GRAIN AUGER AND OTHER TOOLS:

KEYSHAWN CANADY IS ONE OF THE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS WHO VOLUNTEERED TO BE THE VICTIM FOR THE TRAINING EXERCISE:

TWO OF THE STUDENTS ARE ALREADY SERVING ON FIRE DEPARTMENTS IN SGT. BLUFF AND NORTH SIOUX CITY.

CANADY SAYS THE EXPERIENCE AND CLASS TRAINING HE IS TAKING HAS SPARKED HIS INTEREST IN BECOMING A FIREFIGHTER, AND HE PLANS TO CONTINUE HIS TRAINING AT A LOCAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE:

THE STUDENTS ALSO RECEIVED TRAINING MONDAY IN “STOP THE BLEED” ACTIVITIES WITH STAFF FROM LOCAL HOSPITALS.