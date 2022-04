WIND DRIVEN FIELD FIRES KEEP FIREFIGHTERS BUSY

DRY FIELD CONDITIONS AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 60 MILES AN HOUR HELPED FUEL SEVERAL BRUSH FIRES IN IOWA AND NEBRASKA SATURDAY.

LE MARS FIRE CHIEF DAVE SCHIPPER SAYS FIRES BROKE OUT ACROSS PLYMOUTH COUNTY BEGINNING AROUND 12:30 P.M.

BRUSHFIRE1 OC…….AND KEY. :18

AT ONE POINT ALL 7 FIRE DEPARTMENTS IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY WERE OUT ON CALLS:

BRUSHFIRE2 OC………WAS AMAZING. :16

CONDITIONS WERE JUST AS BAD IN PARTS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA WHERE THERE WAS A LARGE WILDFIRE NORTH OF LYONS.

THURSTON COUNTY RESIDENTS WERE EVACUATED AND THE WALTHILL SCHOOL WAS USED AS A TEMPORARY SHELTER.

ANOTHER FIELD FIRE TOOK PLACE SOUTH OF NORFOLK.

OVER 80 FIREFIGHTERS BATTLED THAT CORNFIELD BLAZE INTO SATURDAY NIGHT.

Photos by Dakota County Emergency Management & Nick Gengler