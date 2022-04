SIOUX CITY TO DISTRIBUTE FREE TREES

SIOUX CITY’S PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT HAS A LIMITED NUMBER OF FREE TREES FOR RESIDENTS TO REPLACE TREES REMOVED OR THAT ARE THREATENED BECAUSE OF THE EMERALD ASH BORER.

AN E-A-B RECOVERY GRANT AWARDED FROM THE ARBOR DAY FOUNDATION WILL ALLOW FIFTY HOMEOWNERS THE OPPORTUNITY TO RECEIVE A TREE FOR THEIR RESIDENCE AT NO COST.

THE TREE DISTRIBUTION EVENT WILL BE HELD ON MAY 4TH FROM 4:00 P.M. UNTIL 6:00 P.M. AT 1665 18TH STREET.

HOMEOWNERS WILL BE ABLE TO CHOOSE ONE TREE FROM THREE SPECIES: THE EASTERN RED BUD, A NORTHERN RED OAK OR A RED MAPLE.

TO REQUEST A TREE, EMAIL TREESFORSC@SIOUX-CITY.ORG WITH YOUR NAME, ADDRESS, CONTACT NUMBER AND YOUR FIRST, SECOND AND THIRD CHOICES OF TREE SPECIES.

THE REQUESTS WILL BE ADDRESSED IN A FIRST COME FIRST SERVED BASIS.

THE FIRST FIFTY REQUESTS WILL RECEIVE A CONFIRMATION EMAIL AS TO THE SPECIES OF TREE THEY WILL RECEIVE AND TREE PICK-UP DETAILS.

YOU MAY FIND OUT MORE BY CALLING THE CITY AT 279-6929.

FILE PHOTO