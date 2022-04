THIEVES CONTINUE TO STEAL CATALYTIC CONVERTERS FROM VEHICLES TO HARVEST RARE METALS FOR RESALE.

THE LATEST THEFT HAPPENED LATE LAST WEEK AT TE SLAA TRUCKING NEAR HULL, IOWA.

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS SUSPECTS DROVE ONTO THE PARKING LOT IN A SILVER CAR AND REMOVED CATALYTIC CONVERTERS FROM THREE VEHICLES THAT WERE PARKED IN AN EMPLOYEE PARKING AREA.

A PICTURE OF THE SUSPECT VEHICLE IS HERE ON OUR WEBSITE.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE CRIME SHOULD CONTACT THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF.