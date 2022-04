SUSPECT CHARGED IN ALLEGED ASSAULT

A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY FACING MULTIPLE CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY HOLDING A DRIVER AGAINST HER WILL AND THREATENING HER.

POLICE SAY THE VICTIM WAS DRIVING FOUR MEN HOME FROM THEIR JOBS IN AN EMPLOYMENT AGENCY VEHICLE EARLY THURSDAY MORNING.

AFTER SHE HAD DROPPED OFF THE FIRST THREE, THE 4TH PERSON, 37-YEAR-OLD JOSHUE TAFOLLA, THREATENED TO RAPE AND KILL HER AND HER SON.

POLICE SAY TAFOLLA, WHO HAD A KNIFE, BROKE THE WINDOW OF THE VAN AND GRABBED THE VICTIM BY THE HAIR.

THE WOMAN JUMPED OUT OF THE MOVING VAN AT LOW SPEED ON THE INTERSTATE AT WHICH POINT THE DEFENDANT JUMPED INTO THE DRIVERS SEAT AND TOOK THE VAN, LEAVING THE VICTIM ALONE ON THE INTERSTATE.

THE VEHICLE WAS LOCATED A SHORT TIME LATER AFTER TAFOLLA STRUCK A PARKED VEHICLE WITH THE VAN IN THE 2400 BLOCK OF CLARK STREET.

POLICE FOUND HIM WALKING AT 14TH AND JACKSON AND TOOK HIM INTO CUSTODY.

TAFOLLA IS CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE ROBBERY, FELONY ASSAULT, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, SIMPLE ASSAULT AND DRIVING WHILE BARRED.

HE’S BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $25,000 BOND.