SIMPCO & SRTS BREAK GROUND ON NEW FACILITY

SIMPCO, THE SIOUXLAND INTERSTATE METROPOLITAN PLANNING COUNCIL ALONG WITH THE SIOUXLAND REGIONAL TRANSIT SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN CONSTRUCTION OF THEIR NEW FACILITY ON HIGHWAY 20 ON THE EAST EDGE OF SIOUX CITY.

JON WINKEL, BOARD CHAIRMAN OF SIMPCO, SAYS THE NEW FACILITY WILL INCLUDE BUS MAINTENANCE AREAS, INDOOR BUS STORAGE, A BUS WASH, A DRIVER TRAINING AREA AND OFFICES:

SIMPCO1 OC…TAKE SHAPE. :12

THE PROJECT IS FUNDED BY A U.S. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION BUILD GRANT.

SIMPCO IS THE REGIONAL COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS SERVING THE TRI-STATE AREA.

WINKEL SAYS THE PROJECTS THEY ARE INVOLVED IN PROVIDE A MAJOR ECONOMIC IMPACT:

SIMPCO2 OC…………OF A BILLION DOLLARS. :26

THE BUILDING WILL BE LOCATED WITH THE IOWA DOT AT THEIR NEW FACILITY AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE U.S. HIGHWAY 75/20 INTERCHANGE IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

THE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY AUGUST OF 2023.