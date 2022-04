NEW CASE OF BIRD FLU AT IOWA COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK

THERE’S BEEN A NEW OUTBREAK OF AVIAN INFLUENZA IN IOWA CONFIRMED IN A COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK IN BREMER COUNTY.

IOWA AG SECRETARY MIKE NAIG SAYS SINCE IT IS THE FIRST CASE IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS — HE HOPES THAT MEANS WE “WON’T SEE THE LENGTH OF THE OUTBREAK BE QUITE AS LONG BECAUSE YOU WON’T HAVE IT MOVING FROM FARM TO FARM.”

THE 30-THOUSAND TURKEYS AT THE BREMER COUNTY FACILITY ARE BEING DESTROYED TO PREVENT THE VIRUS FROM SPREADING.

THIS LATEST CASE MEANS THE CLOCK RESETS ON IOWA’S BAN ON LIVE POULTRY EXHIBITIONS. THE STATE NEEDS TO GO 30 DAYS WITHOUT A NEW BIRD FLU CASE BEFORE EVENTS WITH LIVE BIRDS CAN RESUME.