HUBBARD PARK RESTORATION EFFORTS MOVE FORWARD

AN EFFORT TO RETURN HUBBARD PARK TO ITS FORMER GLORY IS UNDERWAY WITH HOPES OF BRINGING A WOMEN’S FAST PITCH SOFTBALL LEAGUE TO SIOUX CITY.

PETE SANDMAN, WHO ACHIEVED ALL WORLD RECOGNITION WITH THE LEGENDARY PENN CORP MEN’S FAST PITCH TEAM IN THE 70’S AND 80’S, GREW UP NEAR THE PARK AND IS IN A GROUP SPEARHEADING THE RESTORATION EFFORT OF THE BALL PARK THAT HAD FALLEN INTO DISREPAIR:

THE PARK IS OVER 80 YEARS OLD, OPENING IN 1940 AND HAS SEEN PLENTY OF FAST PITCH SOFTBALL ACTION OVER THE YEARS.

DELBERT CHRISTENSEN RETURNED TO SIOUX CITY TO HELP WITH THE REPAIR EFFORT, WHICH STARTED WITH PULLING WEEDS FROM THE CONCRETE GRANDSTAND:

SO FAR THE PRESS BOX AND RESTROOMS HAVE BEEN REPAINTED, HANDRAILS REPAIRED AND THE STANDS HAVE BEEN POWER WASHED.

SANDMAN SAYS SOME GREAT IMPROVEMENTS ARE BEING MADE TOO:

SANDMAN SAYS WHAT THEY NEED NOW ARE MORE TEAMS TO PLAY AT HUBBARD:

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO GET INVOLVED WITH HUBBARD PARK, CHECK OUT THE HUBBARD PARK SIOUX CITY FACEBOOK PAGE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL GAMES ARE SCHEDULED THERE THE NEXT FOUR SATURDAYS AT 9 A.M. AND 11 A.M.