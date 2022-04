GRASSLEY CONCERNED OVER TITLE 42 ENDING

THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION PLANS TO RESCIND THE TRUMP-ERA PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER KNOWN AT TITLE 42, A MOVE IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS WILL MAKE THE SITUATION AT AMERICA’S SOUTHERN BORDER FAR WORSE.

TITLE 42 WAS ENACTED IN 2020 TO KEEP MIGRANTS AND THOSE SEEKING ASYLUM FROM ENTERING THE U-S DUE TO THE PANDEMIC.

THE C-D-C SAYS THE MEASURE IS NO LONGER NEEDED FROM A PUBLIC HEALTH STANDPOINT.

CGCDC1 OC………. “TWO YEARS” :11

GRASSLEY IS CALLING ON SENATOR DICK DURBIN, A DEMOCRAT FROM ILLINOIS, TO OPEN A HEARING ABOUT THE POTENTIAL CONSEQUENCES AT THE SOUTHERN BORDER IF TITLE 42 IS ABOLISHED:

CGCDC2 OC……….”18,000 A DAY” :21

GRASSLEY SAYS IT’S NOT A PARTISAN ISSUE, NOTING SEVERAL PROMINENT DEMOCRATS HAVE WARNED RESCINDING THE ORDER WILL LIKELY EXACERBATE TROUBLES ON THE U-S BORDER WITH MEXICO.

CGCDC3 OC………. “OUR PERMISSION” :20

IN GRASSLEY’S LETTER TO DURBIN, HE QUOTED A U-S BORDER PATROL OFFICIAL SAYING THERE ARE ALREADY ABOUT 7,000 ENCOUNTERS PER DAY WITH ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CROSSING THE BORDER, AND THE NUMBER IS LIKELY TO PASS THE ONE-MILLION MARK IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE FISCAL YEAR.

THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION PLANS TO RESCIND THE ORDER ON MAY 23RD.