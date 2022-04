BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY CELEBRATED EARTH DAY FRIDAY BY PLANTING THE FIRST OF 100 TREES THAT WILL BE CULTIVATED OVER THE NEXT EIGHT YEARS FOR BRIAR CLIFF’S 100TH ANNIVERSARY IN 2030.

STUDENTS PLANTED THE IVORY SILK LILAC TREE, CONSIDERED A “WONDER OF SENSES”, WITH IT BEING AESTHETICALLY EYE-CATCHING AND GRACEFULLY FRAGRANT, ATTRACTING HUMMINGBIRDS AND BUTTERFLIES.

BRIAR CLIFF HAS ALSO ENTERED INTO POPE FRANCIS’ ACTION PLAN IN BECOMING BETTER STEWARDS OF CREATION.

Photos courtesy Briar Cliff