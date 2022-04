RICKETTS SIGNS PRO-POLICE BILLS INTO LAW

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS HAS SIGNED A BILL AT A NEWS CONFERENCE AT THE NEBRASKA LAW ENFORCEMENT TRAINING CENTER TO STRENGTHEN NEBRASKA’S LAW ENFORCEMENT WORKFORCE AND TRAINING CAPABILITIES.

RICKETTS SIGNED LB 1241-E, WHICH MAKES IT EASIER FOR OUT-OF-STATE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS TO BEGIN WORK IN NEBRASKA.

THE BILL INCLUDES PROVISIONS OF LB 1270 TO HELP LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES RECRUIT AND RETAIN NEW OFFICERS.

THE GOVERNOR ALSO HIGHLIGHTED LB 1014, WHICH ALLOCATES $47.7 MILLION OF FEDERAL AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT ASSISTANCE TO EXPAND CAPACITY AT THE TRAINING CENTER.