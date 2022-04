IOWA HOUSE AT A STANDSTILL OVER PRIVATE SCHOOL VOUCHERS

THERE’S BEEN NO DEBATE IN THE IOWA HOUSE SINCE WEDNESDAY DUE TO THE IMPASSE OVER GOVERNOR REYNOLDS PLAN TO CREATE STATE VOUCHERS TO COVER PRIVATE SCHOOL EXPENSES FOR 10-THOUSAND STUDENTS.

SENATE REPUBLICANS SUPPORT IT, BUT THERE AREN’T ENOUGH REPUBLICANS IN THE HOUSE WHO WILL VOTE FOR THE BILL.

HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY PUT DISCUSSIONS ABOUT THE BUDGET AND OTHER POLICY DECISIONS ON HOLD AS A RESULT.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS AREN’T BEING INCLUDED IN WHATEVER NEGOTIATIONS ARE HAPPENING. SO REPRESENTATIVE STEVE HANSEN OF SIOUX CITY WAS OCCUPYING HIS TIME IN OTHER WAYS:

HANSEN SAYS SPEAKER GRASSLEY AND SENATE MAJORITY LEADER JACK WHITVER DON’T SEEM TO BE IN AGREEMENT ON THE ISSUE:

HANSEN SAYS MOST OF HIS DISTRICT FEEDBACK IS AGAINST THE PRIVATE SCHOOL VOUCHERS:

WEDNESDAY WAS THE 101ST DAY OF THE 2022 LEGISLATIVE SESSION, AND THE PER DIEM EXPENSE PAYMENTS TO LAWMAKERS HAVE RUN OUT, SO THEY HAVE TO PAY FOR THEIR OWN ROOM AND BOARD THE REST OF THE SESSION:

HANSEN RETURNED TO SIOUX CITY THURSDAY AND WILL MAKE THE TREK BACK TO DES MOINES ON MONDAY HOPING LAWMAKERS CAN WRAP UP THE SESSION.