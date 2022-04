HEELAN AUCTION SETS FUNDRAISING RECORDS

BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS RECENT “FIELD OF DREAM” AUCTION HELD ON APRIL 6TH BROKE ALL RECORDS IN ITS 43-YEAR HISTORY.

THE AUCTION RAISED OVER $727-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO SUPPORT THE CATHOLIC SCHOOLS.

IT WAS JUST THE SECOND TIME THE HUGE FUNDRAISER HAS BEEN HELD IN THE NEW HIGH SCHOOL FIELDHOUSE.

THE PROCEEDS INCLUDED A FUND-A-CAUSE FOR THE HEELAN C-Y-O LOCKER ROOM THAT RAISED OVER $82,000.

THE BASEBALL THEMED EVENT INCLUDED A MAJOR INCREASE IN SPONSORSHIPS AND DONATIONS, A LIVE AUCTION, A GIFT CARD CONCESSION STAND WITH CARDS ON CRACKER JACKS, PEANUTS AND POPCORN; AND A RAFFLE FOR CASH OR TUITION.

BRENDAN AND MARTHA BURCHARD, FIXTURES IN THE HEELAN FAMILY FOR MORE THAN 50 YEARS, WERE AWARDED THE HONOR OF CRUSADERS OF THE YEAR.

BRENDAN, A 1960 GRADUATE, WILL RETIRE IN MAY, CAPPING 53 YEARS OF TEACHING AT BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL.

MARTHA IS RETIRED FROM 42 YEARS WITH MERCY MEDICAL CENTER AND CONTINUES TO SERVE THE COMMUNITY AS A VOLUNTEER FOR CATHOLIC ENTITIES.

A “DISTINGUISHED VOLUNTEER” AWARD WAS PRESENTED TO JEREMEY MALENOSKY, WHO HAS HELPED WITH HEELAN SHOW CHOIRS. THE SCHOOL MADRIGAL, ALL SCHOOL MASS, AND MORE.