DR. STEVE MEYER INDUCTED TO IOWA VOLUNTEER HALL OF FAME

A SIOUX CITY MEDICAL DOCTOR HAS BEEN INDUCTED INTO THE IOWA VOLUNTEER HALL OF FAME.

DR. STEVE MEYER WAS HONORED THURSDAY AFTERNOON AT CEREMONIES IN DES MONIES:

MEYER’S EFFORTS HAVE RESULTED IN A BIG IMPROVEMENT IN MEDICAL CARE AND EDUCATION EFFORTS IN TANZANIA:

THE HALL WAS WAS ESTABLISHED IN 1989 TO HONOR IOWANS WHO HAVE MADE EXTRAORDINARY DONATIONS OF VOLUNTEER SERVICE TO THEIR COMMUNITIES.

THE PEOPLE SELECTED HAVE FREELY GIVEN THEIR TIME AND TALENT TO BENEFIT OTHERS AND HAVE FOREVER CHANGED THEIR COMMUNITY, THE STATE, THE NATION, OR THE WORLD.