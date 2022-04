THREE INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE CRASH TUESDAY NIGHT

THREE PEOPLE WERE INJURED IN A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE TUESDAY NIGHT.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A CAR WENT OUT OF CONTROL, STRUCK THREE PARKED VEHICLES IN A DEALERSHIP, AND THEN RAN INTO A UTILITY POLE IN THE 1900 BLOCK OF HAWKEYE DRIVE AROUND 10:30 P.M.

THE DRIVER AND TWO PASSENGERS WERE EXTRICATED FROM THE CAR WITH SERIOUS INJURIES AND TRANSPORTED TO MERCYONE.

THEIR NAMES HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

photo courtesy CBS-14