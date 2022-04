RIVER-CADE BARSTOOL OPEN BENEFIT SET FOR MAY 7TH

GOLFERS WILL SHOWING OFF THEIR PUTTING SKILLS SOON BY GOING FROM PUB TO PUB ON

MAY 7TH TO SUPPORT OUR RIVER-CADE FESTIVAL.

RIVER-CADE EVENT COORDINATOR PHYL CLAEYS SAYS IT’S TIME FOR THE ANNUAL BARSTOOL OPEN:

THE ENTRY FEE IS $50 FOR A TEAM OF FOUR GOLFERS, WHO WILL PLAY ONE HOLE IN EACH OF THE 18 PARTICIPATING BARS:

THERE ARE OTHER PRIZES AND CONTESTS FOR THE BARS AND THEIR PARTICIPANTS:

SIGN UP AT ANY OF THE 18 PARTICIPATING BARS.

CHECK IN BEGINS SATURDAY, MAY 7TH AT 11 A.M. IN BUFFALO ALICE AND THERE WILL BE A BUS TO TAKE YOU FROM ONE END OF 4TH STREET TO THE OTHER.

THE DAY CONCLUDES WITH A PUTTA-PALOOZA AFTER PARTY AT MARTO.