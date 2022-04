NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE ADJOURNS 107TH SESSION

THE SECOND SESSION OF THE 107TH NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE ADJOURNED WEDNESDAY.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS, IN HIS ADDRESS TO LAWMAKERS, SAID HE HAD JUST ONE WORD FOR THIS SESSION…”WOW!”

RICKETTS SAYS THE LEGISLATURE MADE HISTORY THIS YEAR BY PASSING LEGISLATION THAT WILL PROVIDE NEBRASKANS WITH $3.4 BILLION IN TAX RELIEF BY 2027, A NUMBER THAT IS 12 TIMES MORE TAX RELIEF THAN EVER ACHIEVED PREVIOUSLY.

THE GOVERNOR TOLD THE SENATORS THE FANTASTIC WORK THEY HAVE DONE IN THE SHORT, 60-DAY SESSION HISTORICALLY WOULD HAVE GENERATIONAL IMPACT.

ELEVEN SENATORS ARE LEAVING THE LEGISLATURE DUE TO TERM LIMITS AND TWO MORE DECIDED NOT TO SEEK REELECTION.

THE FIRST SESSION OF THE 108TH LEGISLATURE IS SCHEDULED TO CONVENE JAN. 4, 2023.