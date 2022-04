THE IOWA LEGISLATURE HAS UNANIMOUSLY VOTED FOR A BILL TO MAKE MORE PHOTOS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC ALERTS ABOUT MISSING PERSONS.

REPRESENTATIVE TOM JENEARY OF LE MARS GUIDED THE BILL THROUGH THE HOUSE.

JENEARY OC………AMBER ALERT. :23

THE BILL GOES INTO EFFECT AS SOON AS GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SIGNS IT INTO LAW.

THE D-O-T WILL BE ABLE TO RELEASE PHOTOS THAT WILL BE POSTED NEXT TO NAMES ON THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY’S MISSING PERSONS CLEARINGHOUSE.