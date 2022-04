GRASSLEY HOSTS LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL JUDICIARY SUMMIT

STUDENTS FROM 17 NORTHWEST IOWA HIGH SCHOOLS JOINED SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY AND FEDERAL JUDGE LEONARD STRAND IN THE SENATOR’S THIRD FEDERAL JUDICIARY YOUTH SUMMIT AT SIOUX CITY’S FEDERAL COURTHOUSE WEDNESDAY.

DISTRICT CHIEF JUDGE STRAND SPOKE ON HIS INVOLVEMENT IN THE FEDERAL JUDICIAL SYSTEM.

GRASSLEY SAYS UNDERSTANDING THE ROLE OF THE COURTS AT ALL LEVELS IS IMPORTANT. WHETHER EXERCISING THEIR CONSTITUTIONAL FREEDOMS, CASTING A VOTE AT THE BALLOT BOX, RUNNING FOR PUBLIC OFFICE OR SERVING ON A JURY.

GRASSLEY IS A LONGTIME MEMBER OF THE SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE.

PARTICIPATING HIGH SCHOOLS INCLUDED BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC, HINTON, LAWTON-BRONSON, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON, SIOUX CITY EAST AND WEST, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN AND WOODBURY CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOLS.