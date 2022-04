FOOD BANK RECEIVES 10,000 LBS OF PORK LOIN

THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND RECEIVED A MAJOR DONATION OF PROTEIN WEDNESDAY FROM THE LYNCH FAMILY COMPANIES OF WAUCOMA, IOWA.

FOOD BANK DIRECTOR JAKE WANDERSCHEID SAYS A SEMI HAS DELIVERED 10,000 POUNDS OF PORK LOINS DONATED BY LYNCH:

PORKLOIN1 OC………NEBRASKA REGION. :19

THE PORK IS BEING DISTRIBUTED TO HELP FILL FOOD GAPS NOW THAT THE ADDITIONAL SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM BENEFITS RELATED TO THE PANDEMIC HAVE ENDED.

PORKLOIN2 OC….ONE OR TWO. :17

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES REPORTS THAT NEARLY 300,000 IOWANS,

ROUGHLY NINE PERCENT OF THE STATE’S POPULATION, ARE RECEIVING SNAP BENEFITS IN 2022.

THE AVERAGE HOUSEHOLD BENEFIT HAS DROPPED SIGNIFICANTLY SINCE THE ADDED SNAP BENEFITS PROGRAM ENDED ON APRIL 1ST, WITH SOME FAMILIES SEEING A CUT OF AS MUCH AS $230.