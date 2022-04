ELEMENTARY STUDENTS MAKE MUSIC WITH THE SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY

THE ORPHEUM THEATER WAS FILLED WITH HUNDREDS OF AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENTS WEDNESDAY WHO LISTENED, LEARNED AND PLAYED WITH THE SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY.

RICHARD STEINBACH, THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE SYMPHONY, SAYS IT WAS ALL PART OF THE ANNUAL “LINK-UP” PROJECT, WHICH BEGAN MONTHS AGO IN THEIR SCHOOL CLASSROOMS:

EACH PARTICIPATING STUDENT HAS BEEN LEARNING TO PLAY A RECORDER, PROVIDED BY THE LINKUP PROGRAM, WHICH THEY WILL USE IN CONCERT WITH THE SYMPHONY DURING THE EVENT:

IT IS A UNIQUE EXPERIENCE FOR THE YOUNG STUDENTS TO PLAY IN THE

ORPHEUM AND HOPEFULLY INSPIRE SOME OF THEM TO FURTHER THEIR INTEREST IN MUSIC:

THE LINK UP PROGRAM AND LESSONS ARE FREE FOR ALL OF THE PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS.

THIS WAS THE FIRST TIME IN TWO YEARS THE STUDENTS WERE ABLE TO GATHER TOGETHER IN THE ORPHEUM.