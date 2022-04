TRUMP TO HOLD RALLY IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS COMING TO NEBRASKA FOR A POLITICAL RALLY.

THE 45TH PRESIDENT WILL SPEAK IN GREENWOOD, NEBRASKA, A WEEK FROM THIS FRIDAY ON APRIL 29TH AT 8:00 P.M.

ALSO SPEAKING AT THE RALLY WILL BE CHARLES HERBSTER, WHO IS SEEKING THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR GOVERNOR OF NEBRASKA.

THE RALLY WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE I-80 SPEEDWAY, LOCATED AT 13909 238TH STREET IN GREENWOOD.

GREENWOOD IS LOCATED IN CASS COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST, NEBRASKA BETWEEN LINCOLN AND OMAHA.

TICKETS TO THE EVENT MAY BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT DONALD J TRUMP DOT COM.