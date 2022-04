TRINITY HEALTH TO ACQUIRE ALL MERCYONE ASSETS

TRINITY HEALTH AND COMMONSPIRIT HEALTH HAVE SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR TRINITY HEALTH TO ACQUIRE ALL FACILITIES AND ASSETS OF MERCYONE.

MERCYONE HAS OPERATED SINCE 1998 UNDER A JOINT AGREEMENT BETWEEN TRINITY HEALTH AND CATHOLIC HEALTH INITIATIVES, WHICH IS NOW COMMONSPIRIT.

TRINITY HEALTH C-E-O MIKE SLUBOWSKI SAYS MERCYONE WILL TRANSITION TO TRINITY HEALTH’S COMMON PLATFORMS:

MERCYONE1 OC…HEALTH CARE NEED. :26

SLUBOWSKI SAYS THE INTEGRATION, REGULATORY FILINGS, AND OTHER STEPS NECESSARY TO FINALIZE THE TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SOMETIME THIS SUMMER:

MERCYONE2 OC………CALL OUR EMPLOYEES COLLEAGUES. :19

A MERCY SPOKESMAN SAYS MERCYONE’S WESTERN IOWA REGION IS ALREADY OWNED BY TRINITY HEALTH, AND THERE WILL BE NO CHANGES TO OPERATIONS, BRANDING OR NAMES.

HE SAYS THERE WILL BE MINIMAL IMPACT ON SIOUX CITY FACILITIES.

TRINITY HEALTH IS A NATIONAL HEALTH SYSTEM BASED IN LIVONIA, MICHIGAN.

UPDATED 4:18 P.M. 4/19/22

———————————————————

TRINITY HEALTH AND COMMONSPIRIT HEALTH HAVE SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR TRINITY HEALTH TO ACQUIRE ALL FACILITIES AND ASSETS OF MERCYONE.

MERCYONE HAS OPERATED SINCE 1998 UNDER A JOINT AGREEMENT BETWEEN TRINITY HEALTH AND CATHOLIC HEALTH INITIATIVES, WHICH IS NOW COMMONSPIRIT.

MERCYONE WILL TRANSITION TO TRINITY HEALTH’S COMMON PLATFORMS, INCLUDING A SINGLE ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD ALLOWING PATIENTS TO EASILY MANAGE THEIR CARE ACROSS ALL MERCYONE SERVICES AND FACILITIES.

THE INTEGRATION, REGULATORY FILINGS, AND OTHER STEPS NECESSARY TO FINALIZE THE TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SOMETIME THIS SUMMER.

TRINITY HEALTH IS A NATIONAL HEALTH SYSTEM BASED IN LIVONIA, MICHIGAN THAT SPANS 25 STATES.