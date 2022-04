PENCE TO SPEAK AT CARROLL GOP CONVENTION

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE WILL BE ONE OF THE FEATURED SPEAKERS THIS SATURDAY AT THE IOWA REPUBLICAN 4TH DISTRICT CONVENTION IN CARROLL.

WOODBURY COUNTY GOP CHAIRMAN BOB HENDERSON EXPECTS A BIG TURNOUT:

THE PARTY PLATFORM HEADING INTO THE UPCOMING CAMPAIGN SEASON WILL ALSO BE DISCUSSED:

HENDERSON SAYS 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA AND 48TH VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE WILL SERVE BREAKFAST TO CONVENTION DELEGATES SATURDAY IN CARROLL FROM 9:30 AM TO 10 AM.

LAST YEAR, PENCE WAS THE SPECIAL GUEST AT FEENSTRA’S FIRST ANNUAL FAMILY PICNIC IN SIOUX CENTER

THE 4TH DISTRICT CONVENTION BEGINS AT 10 AM AT CARROLL HIGH SCHOOL.