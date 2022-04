NO MASKS REQUIRED ON CITY BUSES OR IN SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT

THE TRANSPORTATION SECURITY ADMINISTRATION KNOWN AS TSA IS NO LONGER ENFORCING THE USE OF FACE COVERINGS ON PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND IN TRANSPORTATION FACILITIES.

ASSISTANT CITY MANAGER MIKE COLLETT SAYS THAT MEANS SIOUX CITY TRANSIT AND SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT PASSENGERS WILL NOT BE REQUIRED TO WEAR PROTECTIVE MASKS OR FACE COVERINGS ON BUSES OR WITHIN FACILITIES BEGINNING TODAY, (APRIL 19), UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

COLLETT SAYS AIRLINE PASSENGERS WILL NOT HAVE TO WEAR A MASK ON FLIGHTS OUT OF SIOUX CITY:

COLLETT ENCOURAGES TRAVELERS TO CHECK REQUIREMENTS AT OTHER DESTINATIONS AS LOCAL MASK REQUIREMENTS MAY STILL BE IN PLACE IN SOME CITIES.

UPDATED 12:24 p.m. 4/19/22