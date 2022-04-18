United Sports Academy Announces Camp of Champions

United Sports Academy, along with some of the most decorated High School, College, and NBA coaches from the area have announced a Camp of Champions June 6-9 for girls basketball players from 4th to 8th grade.

The Camp of Champions features instruction from former Toronto Raptors assistant Coach and 2019 NBA Champion Brittni Donaldson, GPAC coaches Kirk Walker from College of St. Mary in Omaha, Bill Harmsen from Dordt, who guided his team to a National Runner Up finish at the 2022 NAIA Women’s Championship at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City as well as High School State Championship coaches Darron Koolstra from Bishop Heelan, Jay SChuiteman from Unity Christian, and Aaron Losing from Crofton, NE.

For more camp information or to enroll your player in the camp visit www.usportsacad.com or email campsofchamps@gmail.com.