RURAL CHEROKEE MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A RURAL CHEROKEE COUNTY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG AND WEAPONS CHARGES.

56-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM HAGEMAN WAS SENTENCED ON APRIL 14, 2022, TO 42 MONTHS IN FEDERAL PRISON AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE AND POSSESSION OF FIREARMS BY A PROHIBITED PERSON.

PROSECUTORS SAY HAGEMAN AND OTHERS CONSPIRED TO DISTRIBUTE MORE THAN 11 POUNDS OF METH IN CHEROKEE COUNTY AND THE SURROUNDING AREA FROM AUGUST 2018 THROUGH APRIL OF 2019,

HAGEMAN WAS PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED OF OWI – 3RD OFFENSE, IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY IN 1994, WHICH PROHIBITED HIM FROM POSSESSING GUNS.