IOWA CASINOS LOOKING FOR MORE EMPLOYEES

THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION HAS COMPLETED ITS ANNUAL REVIEW OF FINANCIAL AUDITS OF ALL THE CASINOS.

RACING AND GAMING ADMINISTRATOR BRIAN OHORILKO SAYS THE AUDITS DID NOT TURN UP ANY ISSUES.

HE SAYS THE CASINOS ARE FACING AN ISSUE THAT HAS BEEN COMMON TO MOST BUSINESSES.

OHORILKO SAYS THEY’VE HAD TO ADAPT TO THE LACK OF STAFF.

OHORILKO SAYS THERE ARE SOME AREAS WHERE THEY CANNOT CUT BACK.

THE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION REVIEWED THE AUDIT REPORTS AT THEIR MEETING LAST WEEK.

Radio Iowa