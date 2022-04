FATAL TWO VEHICLE CRASH IN SAC COUNTY

ONE DRIVER IS DEAD, THE OTHER INJURED FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE CRASH IN SAC COUNTY MONDAY MORNING.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A SOUTHBOUND CAR DRIVEN BY 54-YEAR-OLD JAN GENTRY OF SHAWNEE, KANSAS LOST CONTROL ON A SLUSHY PATCH OF HIGHWAY 39, SLID INTO THE NORTHBOUND LANE AND WAS STRUCK BY AN ONCOMING S-U-V- DRIVEN BY 19-YEAR-OLD CLAY ROBERTS OF DUNLAP, IOWA.

GENTRY WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

ROBERTS WAS TAKEN TO THE DENISON HOSPITAL WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THAT ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 10:20 A.M. MONDAY.