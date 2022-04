BIG & RICH TO PERFORM AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER

COUNTRY MUSIC STARS BIG & RICH WILL PERFORM AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER IN SIOUX CITY ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16TH.

JOINING BIG & RICH WILL BE COWBOY TROY AND DJ SINISTER.

THE CONCERT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN THE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO OF SIOUX CITY AND THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

TICKETS WILL GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY AT 10:00 A.M. ONLINE AT TYSONCENTER.COM OR BY VISITING THE PRIMEBANK BOX OFFICE AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.