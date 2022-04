FEDERAL TAX DEADLINE IS HERE

TODAY (MONDAY) IS THE DEADLINE TO FILE YOUR 2021 FEDERAL TAX RETURNS TO AVOID PENALTIES AND INTEREST.

I-R-S SPOKESMAN, CHRISTOPHER MILLER, SAYS ELECTRONIC FILING REMAINS THE BEST OPTION.

MILLER SAYS E-FILING RETURNS ARE MORE ACCURATE.

MILLER OFFERS A COUPLE OF LAST MINUTE TIPS.

APRIL 15TH IS NORMALLY THE FEDERAL TAX FILING DEADLINE, BUT THE DEADLINE WAS MOVED BACK TO THE 18TH DUE TO A HOLIDAY IN THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA.