HEARING SET FOR BURGLARY SUSPECT CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER

A PRELIMINARY HEARING HAS BEEN SET FOR THE BURGLARY SUSPECT THAT WAS SHOT IN A MARCH 21ST HOME INVASION IN THE 1600 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET.

23-YEAR-OLD ETHAN HEWITT IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON, ATTEMPTED 1ST DEGREE BURGLARY, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON, TRAFFICKING IN STOLEN WEAPONS AND CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE VIOLATION.

HEWITT AND AN UNIDENTIFIED SECOND SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY CONFRONTED THE MALE OCCUPANT OF THE NEBRASKA STREET RESIDENCE AND WHEN ONE OF THE SUSPECTS FIRED AT THE RESIDENT, HE ARMED HIMSELF AND SHOT BACK, STRIKING HEWITT OUTSIDE.

POLICE SAY HEWITT FLED TO THE HOSPITAL WITH LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

THE SECOND SUSPECT WHO FLED THE SCENE REMAINS AT LARGE.

HEWITT HAD BEEN BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL AFTER BEING DISMISSED FROM THE HOSPITAL.

HIS PRELIMINARY HEARING IS SET FOR APRIL 26TH AT 9 A.M.

HEWITT IS FREE FROM CUSTODY ON $250,000 BOND.

UPDATED 10:25 A.M. 4/18/22

