SIOUX CITY OFFERS FUNDS TO NON-PROFITS AFFECTED BY PANDEMIC

SIOUX CITY WILL AWARD $250,000 IN AMERICA’S RESCUE PLAN FUNDING TO ELIGIBLE NONPROFITS IN TOWN THAT HAVE HAD A DOCUMENTED NEGATIVE IMPACT DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

THE CITY SAYS THERE IS NO MINIMUM OR MAXIMUM AWARD, HOWEVER, APPLICANTS MUST STRONGLY DOCUMENT WHY THE REQUESTED FUNDS ARE NEEDED.

THE MAJORITY OF AWARDS WILL LIKELY BE UNDER $25,000.

A NONPROFIT MUST HAVE BEEN FOUNDED BEFORE JANUARY 1ST OF 2020 TO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE FUNDING.

APPLY ONLINE ON THE CITY WEBSITE UNDER CARES ACT FUNDING.

THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS MIDNIGHT ON MAY 6TH.