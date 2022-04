SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOTS FIRED CALL IN THE 3100 BLOCK OF STONE PARK BOULEVARD THURSDAY NIGHT AT 7:24 P.M.

AUTHORITIES SAY INDIVIDUALS IN TWO VEHICLES, ONE SILVER COLORED, THE OTHER A BLACK VEHICLE WERE SHOOTING AT EACH OTHER.

SHELL CASINGS WERE FOUND AT THE SITE.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT THIS CRIME, PLEASE CALL THE CRIMESTOPPERS HOTLINE AT 258-TIPS.

Updated 2 pm 4/15/22